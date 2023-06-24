Greentech battery technology: EU is ahead of China in battery storage technologies

There is no question: the integration of intelligent energy storage and Greentech batteries is a decisive factor for the success of the energy transition. These technologies make it possible to efficiently balance fluctuating electricity demand and improve the integration of renewable energies. So far, China has been considered a pioneer here – but now the tide has turned.

According to its own statements, the European Union overtook market leader China in investments in battery technology last year. “Three and a half times more investments were made in Europe than in China,” said the Vice President of the EU Commission, Maros Sefcovic, the “Welt am Sonntag”.

EU investments in green tech and battery technology are probably significantly larger than those of China: Photo: Zipcharge electric car battery – Greentech Live

80 billion euros in private equity for EU European battery sector

“We managed to bring 180 billion euros in private equity into the European battery sector.”

According to Sefcovic, the opening of the first factory for cathode material by BASF at the Schwarzheide site in southern Brandenburg next Thursday will close an important gap in the European value chain.

Greentech battery technology is booming

About 30 large electric car factories are currently being planned in the EU, “but what we completely lacked was the production of active cathode and anode material,” he said. It is an enormous opportunity that BASF in Lusatia is concentrating on exactly what is missing in battery production capacities in Europe.

Build battery production capacity in Europe

The European Court of Auditors warned on Monday that the phase-out of the internal combustion engine, which is planned for 2035, is unlikely to succeed without a much faster expansion of battery production.

However, Sefcovic still considers the European goals to be achievable. “Our first assessment was that by the end of the decade we should be able to cover 80 to 90 percent of the battery needs of the European automotive industry, and that is still our goal,” the politician told the newspaper.

