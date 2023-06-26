Greentech Bike: Bicycle courses at the ADFC are booming

Cycling is also good for your health and is an excellent form of physical activity, helping to improve fitness and general well-being.

And you can often make faster progress (especially in inner cities). And the urban infrastructure has also improved in many cities to make cycling more attractive and safer.

Bike lanes, bike parking and other bike-friendly measures have been introduced to make it easier for people to cycle around the city.

But safety must not suffer: Better safe than sorry: cycling is super in – but safety often falls by the wayside – riding a bicycle needs to be learned. Serious accidents often occur with e-bikes in particular. According to studies by the Federal Statistical Office, pedelec accidents end fatally more often than with bicycles without an auxiliary motor

Demand often exceeds supply, some regional cycling schools reported. “Our courses are largely fully booked,” said the head of the Bonn school, Martin Jennes, when asked by the dpa. Germany in bike fever: bike path in Berlin. Photo Greentech Live

Between April and September, the Bonn volunteers offer two-day weekend courses for 20 people at two locations – even during the summer holidays that have now begun. Courses also start regularly in Düsseldorf, Bielefeld and Bergisch Gladbach.

There are many adults who cannot cycle, Jennes said. “Men don’t like to admit that, we usually have women in the courses.” Refugees from all nations also practice with the ADFC volunteers. Some came from cultures where women were not allowed to ride a bike or where there was no infrastructure for it.

Greentech bikes, especially eBikes, can overwhelm people who have not learned to ride a bike well.

But there are also participants who fell years ago and have not sat on the saddle since. Or people who grew up in mountainous regions of Germany or whose worried parents didn’t want to let them cycle there at the time. “Anyone who has never ridden before often learns faster and with less worries than someone who has had a fall and is therefore more anxious,” notes Jennes.

From Bergisch Gladbach it was said that around 90 percent of the participants were women. “Our success rate is around 80 percent. After the course, most of them can safely start, brake, stop and corner,” reported Peter van Loon from the cycling school there.

Most participants have a driver’s license

“Since most of the participants have a driver’s license and drive a car, we don’t talk much about traffic rules.” The need is generally high. However, it is not known how many actually get on their bikes after the course and use them in traffic, added van Loon.

The Düsseldorf offer has existed for 25 years and includes monthly group courses, but also individual training, as Klaus Helmke from the local cycling school described. One of the motivations for learning is that your partner or children like to cycle and you want to join them. According to Helmke, more and more people are taking part who want to switch to pedelecs but don’t feel safe enough. The feedback is positive. “Every year there are more inquiries than we can cover.”

The ADFC has created guidelines that apply nationwide, according to which volunteer teachers are trained. In addition, they exchange information regularly, said Jennes. Because of overbooking, there are waiting lists or additional courses are being set up – sometimes entirely for refugees. According to the ADFC, cycling can not only promote their mobility but also their integration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

