Greentech Bike: Inflatable bike helmet protects you in a minimalist way

Better safe then sorry! Bicycle helmets can be very bulky and annoying when you are out and about. A particularly small or minimalist bike helmet is now available from Inflabi, so we’ve seen ones that fold or fold up: The Inflabi is simply deflated and rolled up.

The Inflabi not only packs up very small, it also offers a few other advantages over conventional helmets.

Being 70% air when inflated, it is much lighter – the current prototype weighs 140g, but the exact weight of the final production model has yet to be determined. Because it’s more flexible, it can also better conform to the contours of any rider’s head.

And since it doesn’t contain foam that’s damaged by impact, it should be reusable after falls.

Inflabi helmet to inflate costs 150 euros

But of course safety is the most important aspect. Therefore, the designers claim that the Inflabi offers four times more shock absorption than traditional foam helmets. As we have learned, it will receive full EU1078 European safety certification later this year.

A first small series of inflatable helmets will be available for pre-sale in August, with deliveries scheduled to begin in November. The estimated price is around €150 (US$163) but is subject to change due to supply chain issues.

