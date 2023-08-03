Home » Greentech Bike: Micromobility will save Van Moof
Greentech Bike: Micromobility will save Van Moof

Greentech Bike: Micromobility will save Van Moof

Greentech eBike: New Vanmoof S4 and X4 series

According to media reports, the US company Micromobility has announced that it has submitted a non-binding purchase offer for the insolvent Dutch e-bike startup VanMoof.

Micromobility, formerly known as Helbiz, operates worldwide and specializes in environmentally friendly transport and micromobility services.

Different potential buyers interested in smart bike pioneer

The exact amount of the takeover offer was not published. According to a company statement, the non-binding offer has been well received and a binding offer is currently being prepared.

Jan Padberg, the insolvency administrator, has confirmed Micromobility’s interest and indicated that other potential buyers are also interested.

Greentech meets design at VanMoof

VanMoof is a Dutch company specializing in the manufacture of electric bicycles (e-bikes) and has been celebrated for innovative designs, advanced technology. In addition, VanMoof attaches great importance to the aesthetics and design of its bikes.

The e-bikes are characterized by a minimalist, modern and often futuristic look that is striking in the bicycle industry.

In addition, VanMoof e-bikes are real high-tech bikes and come with integrated LED lighting, anti-theft protection and GPS tracking, among other things. This allows owners to easily locate and protect their bikes.

VanMoof Greentech bikes are able to connect to the owner’s smartphone via an app.

Sustainability at Van Moof

VanMoof e-bikes are able to connect to the owner’s smartphone via an app. This enables features such as theft alerts, location tracking, individual settings and even remote maintenance of the bike.

Van Moof also sets standards when it comes to sustainability: As a manufacturer of electric bicycles, VanMoof contributes to the promotion of environmentally friendly means of transport. E-bikes are seen as a more sustainable alternative to traditional cars as they have no direct emissions and can relieve traffic.

