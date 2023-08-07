Greentech Bike: Quadvelo hybrid of e-bike and car for bike paths and all weather conditions

Greentech Bike Quadvelo Hybrid e-bike and car for all-weather cycle paths

Well, if that isn’t a real eye-catcher: The single-seater Quadvelo manufactured by the Belgian company Eurocircuits is a “Velo-Mobil” (or also called “pedal-electric four-wheeler”) and has a powder-coated frame supported by a fiberglass body with two optional removable doors ( one on each side) is surrounded.

A tailgate provides access to the cargo area, which can be fitted with an optional child seat. The windows are made of polycarbonate.

The vehicle rolls on four 20-inch wheels and is braked by drum brakes at the front and rear. Coil spring dampers front and rear provide a smooth ride.

According to the manufacturer, the price of the Quadvelo is 10,000 euros.

Quadvelo can legally ride on bike lanes

An important advantage: the Quadvelo can legally drive on cycle paths and in other areas that are forbidden for cars.

The 9-speed manual transmission is equipped with a Sachs RS 925 motor (front) that supports the driver’s pedaling power. This motor delivers 112 Nm (83 lb ft) of torque and allows a top speed of 25 km/h (16 mph) with electric assistance.

Greentech Bike Quadvelo Hybrid e-bike and car for all-weather cycle paths

Greentech Bike with a range of up to 75 km – costs 10K

According to the manufacturer, one charge of the 48V/17 Ah lithium battery is sufficient for a range of up to 75 km – an optional second battery doubles this number.

Other features include a touchscreen display, dual side mirrors, an adjustable mesh seat, a front air intake and blower that fogs the windshield, and a full lighting system with front and rear turn signals.

The whole thing measures 250 cm in length, 84 cm in width and 133 cm in height and should weigh 95 kg including doors and battery. The Quadvelo can be loaded with a maximum weight of 200 kg for rider and load.

Greentech bike-car combination: 7 years of development – now produced in small series

The very cool pedal-electric “Velo-Mobil” was developed by the makers for seven years and is now being produced in small series. A production version should be ready soon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

