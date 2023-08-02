Greentech Bike: Schwalbe bicycle tires made from recycled plastic

Greentech Bike Schwalbe Recycling Bicycle Tires Green Marathon

The German bicycle tire manufacturer Schwalbe has launched the “Green Marathon” – probably the first bicycle tire in the world that consists largely of recycled tires and thus closes the material cycle.

Eco tires 100 percent fair trade – 70 percent recycled materials

The new eco tire is made from 100 percent fair trade natural rubber and contains 70 percent recycled and renewable materials. The tire’s rubber compound is made from recycled carbon black, a high percentage of natural rubber, recycled rubber and silica from rice hull ash.

Greentech Recycling: Green tire made from recycled latex products

The Green Marathon has a puncture protection belt called “Greenguard” that is made from one-third recycled latex products and two-thirds fair-trade rubber. Even the bead wire is made from recycled steel.

Greentech Bike Recycling Bicycle Tires Schwalbe

Recycled plastic the result of many years of research

According to the company, the bicycle tire made from recycled plastic is the result of many years of research in cooperation with production partner Hung-A.

In addition, Schwalbe is very proud to be able to present a new, ecologically responsible option for the 40th anniversary of the popular Marathon model “that makes no compromises in terms of performance, puncture protection and mileage”.

Circular Bike: Recycling Fahrrad

In the summer of 2022, the company introduced the Schwalbe recycling system, a comprehensive process for recycling used bicycle tires that was developed together with the TH Cologne and the recycling specialists Pyrum Innovations.

