Greentech Bike: This is how the perfect bike tour with e-bike & co

In the coming weeks, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day invite you to go on a bike tour when the weather is nice. To ensure that the trip is fun, the right bicycle accessories are very important.

The colleagues from the Pressedienst-Fahrrad have collected tips from experts and show: These things have to be taken on tour!

Bicycle tours are very popular. Especially now in spring, the fresh green lures you outside. So that the weekend trip is also fun, suitable bicycle accessories are highly advisable. The pressedienst- Fahrrad has collected tips from experts and shows: These ten things must be with you! Here are our top 5:

1) drinking bottle

No bike ride without a drinking bottle! Especially when the temperatures are still low, you often don’t notice how much you’re sweating. Bicycle drinking bottles come in different sizes and materials. “The important thing when choosing is that you can also drink while driving. That’s why it’s worth investing in a bicycle drinking bottle. When choosing, it is important to choose a mouthpiece that is easy to open,” advises Martin Buchta from the brand importer Messingschlager, which offers a large range of different drinking bottles with its own brand M‑Wave. And if you don’t feel like a plastic bottle: Vaude offers a variant that is sustainably produced according to the manufacturer. The “Bike Bottle Organic” is based on biological plastic made from sugar cane and bio-ethanol. Also important for the tour: the drinking bottle must be attached to the bike for quick access while riding.

2) Snacks

Small snacks are essential to strengthen yourself on tours. A few nuts can fill the energy stores again. Bananas or dried fruit are also good choices. Energy and muesli bars are quick sources of energy and have the advantage that they can be easily stowed in the jersey pocket. But be careful: Bars with a high chocolate content melt quite quickly when exposed to sunlight.

3) Smartphone with navigation app

Of course, purists can also use a paper map, but in the meantime, navigation via smartphone has prevailed. Appropriate navigation aids should be included, not only when you are traveling in unfamiliar terrain. Cycling apps (e.g. from Komoot or Bikemap) make it easier to plan the tour in advance, navigate easily or record the route. “The smartphone should be directly in the field of vision, e.g. B. attached to a handlebar mount or in a bag with a window,” advises Philipp Elsner-Krause from the accessories provider Driver Berlin. Interesting for e-bikers: A function that provides information about the approximate range of the battery. “In our app, the remaining range can be calculated in real time based on the remaining battery capacity and the average energy consumption in the respective support levels. This gives e-bikers an exact picture of how long the tour can still go on,” says Angela Bieli from Biketec GmbH, which offers smart system solutions for e-bikes under the name Fit E-Bike.

4) pocket

Smartphone and snacks fit into the jersey pockets if needed. A bike bag is ideal for additional items. “It doesn’t have to be a big travel bag. For a bike trip, there are a number of smaller bags that can be attached to the saddle, handlebars or frame with sufficient storage space,” says Peter Wöstmann from the bag specialist Ortlieb.

5) rain jacket

The tour starts in the morning with sunshine, but in the afternoon it draws in and rain clouds form a threatening backdrop. In order to come home as dry as possible, a rain jacket is recommended as a precaution. “Rain jackets for cyclists are characterized by their small pack size. They also fit in small bicycle bags or in a jersey pocket and are extremely light. This means they can be quickly put on if the worst comes to the worst – e.g. For example, they also protect against strong headwinds or when the headwind cools down significantly on a long descent,” says Benedikt Tröster from clothing specialist Vaude.

6) Repair kit and tire levers

If there is a breakdown, in most cases the tube must be repaired. That’s why you should always have a set of tire levers and patch kits in your pocket. Although patch kit is now a misleading term, because more and more stickers are used that are stuck on the affected area. “But prevention is much more important: Check the tire for damage before the tour, inflate it with the right pressure and ideally use a model with a puncture protection insert – then you reduce the risk of a defect significantly,” advises Steffen Jüngst from tire manufacturer Schwalbe. If you want to be on the safe side, you can also take a spare hose with you.

7) Small air pump

Inevitable at the latest when changing hoses, a small air pump should always be taken on a bike tour. “If you notice on the way that the air pressure isn’t right, you can quickly and easily pump it up a little without having to look long and hard for a bike shop with an air pump,” explains Linda Schulte from the pump manufacturer SKS Germany. A small pump can usually be easily stowed away on the frame. For a long time it was even included as standard. Only a few bicycle manufacturers now offer this practical feature, including the Dutch brand Koga, which still supplies various touring and touring bikes with a pump.

8) bike lock

Beer gardens, ice cream parlors and cafés are popular destinations for cyclists. Unfortunately, a bike lock is necessary so that you can enjoy the stop and not always have to look at your bike. “For a bike ride, we recommend longer, flexible locks, e.g. B. folding locks. This allows you to lock two bikes together if necessary or to bridge longer distances in order to lock the bike to a fixed object,” says Torsten Mendel from lock specialist Abus.

9) Minitool

A typical situation on a bike tour: taking a break at a beer garden and someone accidentally knocks the bike over. Result: The handlebars are crooked. It’s good to have a mini tool in your pocket to repair the damage in just a few simple steps! “Mini tools come in different sizes and configurations. When buying, you should therefore pay attention to which screws are installed on your own bike and select the right tool,” says Daniel Gareus from the importer Cosmic Sports, who sells tools from Crankbrothers and Pedro’s.

10) gloves

The need for gloves on a bike tour is still often underestimated. On longer tours, their padding helps to minimize hand fatigue and provides a better grip on the handlebars, especially when you sweat a lot. They also protect your hands from serious injuries if you fall, especially on gravel. “Therefore, short-fingered gloves should not be smiled at, but should be part of every tour,” says Benedikt Tröster.

Thomas Geisler | press service bike