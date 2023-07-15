Greentech Bill Gates pushes mining startup GeologicAI – AI detects rare earths

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is fully committed to green tech and the “rare earths” for renewable energies that are so urgently needed for the energy transition: Gates is investing in the Canadian mining startup as part of a $20 million Series A financing GeologicAI.

The start-up GeologicAI is based in Calgary and was founded in 2013 to offer “rock analysis for modern mining”.

Mining startup relies on AI-driven robotic geologists

The startup is now focused on developing AI-controlled robotic geologists. They are said to help mine lithium, cobalt and other minerals.

Reliable and affordable energy without contributing to climate change

“Without adequate levels of key minerals such as copper, nickel, cobalt and lithium, the transition to a clean energy economy simply cannot happen,” Carmichael Roberts, co-chair of the Investment Committee, said in a statement today.

Roberts added that he believes GeologicAI’s technology has the potential to significantly accelerate the discovery and recovery of important minerals.” According to the investor panel, the new round of funding will be used by startup GeologicAI “to provide the world with the mined battery and base metals and minerals that are badly needed to enable the clean energy transition.”

Also behind the Invest in GeologicAI is Breakthrough Energy Ventures – an investor-led fund comprised of members of the Breakthrough Energy Coalition who are guided by scientific and technological expertise and committed to patiently developing new ways to live, to eat , to travel and build to invest.

Breakthrough Energy aktiv in ClimateTech

According to Breakthrough Energy, it is investing in new technologies that enable reliable and affordable energy supply for everyone without warming the planet. Breakthrough Energy says it provides “reliable and affordable energy without contributing to climate change.”

Greentech Bill Gates wants to find rare earths using AI

Rare earths are a group of chemical elements that play an important role in various high-tech and green technologies. Although the name “rare earths” suggests this, they are actually not uncommon in the earth’s crust. However, they are rarely found in highly concentrated and economically viable deposits.

Importance of rare earths for the energy transition

The importance of rare earths for the energy transition, renewable energies and green tech is based on their unique properties. Here just two examples magnets and. Batteries:

1. Rare earths such as neodymium and dysprosium are used to make powerful magnets. These magnets have applications in wind turbines, electric vehicles and other electrical devices. They enable efficient conversion of electrical energy into mechanical energy and play a crucial role in increasing the performance and efficiency of motors and generators.

2. Batteries: Some rare earths such as lanthanum and cerium are used in the cathode materials of high performance batteries. These batteries are used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems for renewable energy. Rare earths help improve the energy density and performance of batteries, which in turn increases the range of electric vehicles and improves grid stability.

More on the “rare earths” focus of the Greentech Index

