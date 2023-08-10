Greentech.Biz: 30 million for VoltStorage energy storage from the EIB

Greentech storage from VoltStorage: Mega batteries for wind and solar energy

Big deal for the energy transition and sustainable energy storage solutions: The EIB is funding VoltStorage storage technology for wind and solar energy with EUR 30 million.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) supports the Munich-based VoltStorage GmbH with a venture debt loan of 30 million euros. It is thus co-financing the development and commercial use of innovative vanadium redox flow batteries for industry and agriculture and the expansion of the new iron-salt battery technology.

Greentech storage innovations from Bavaria

With this technology, VoltStorage sets standards for long-term storage. Wind and solar park operators thus have the opportunity to bridge supply gaps in times of low wind and sunshine and to ensure base load coverage in a very cost-effective and resource-saving manner. In the future, regenerative sources could supply energy just as independently of the weather as oil and gas.

The technology could be a game changer for the green transition. Therefore, the EIB loan is secured by the EU facility “InnovFin – Demonstration projects in the energy sector”.

Greentech storage by VoltStorage

Greentech VoltStorage wants the iron-salt battery technology

VoltStorage wants to expand iron-salt battery technology so that it can be used on a large scale from 2025. Since it was founded in 2016, the company has been pursuing the goal of making renewable energies available around the clock with sustainable batteries. Iron and salt are common raw materials that can be easily extracted – unlike lithium or cobalt, which are currently used in car batteries.

Car batteries also have short charging cycles. Long-term storage, on the other hand, is specially designed for long charging and discharging periods in order to bridge supply gaps of up to 100 hours and to ensure base load coverage.

Ambroise Fayolle, EIB Vice-President responsible for overseeing the Bank’s lending operations in Germany: “The EIB supports innovative and sustainable advanced technologies developed and manufactured in the European Union, in particular storage technologies. VoltStorage’s technology has the potential to be a game changer for renewable energy.

Greentech storage raises high expectations

The supply could thus become as reliable as it used to be with oil and gas – around the clock. We are happy to be part of this promising start-up.”

Jakob Bitner, CEO and co-founder of VoltStorage: “We are thrilled that the EIB is supporting us in our mission to provide cost-effective and sustainable energy storage solutions to businesses and communities worldwide. The funding allows us to fully focus on developing and commercializing our innovative solutions and expanding our production capacity to meet growing demand. This brings us closer to our goal of making renewable energy usable 24/7 via sustainable batteries and contributing to a more sustainable and resilient energy future.”

Greentech storage from VoltStorage for wind and solar energy

EIB: Institute the EU for long-term financing

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the institution of the European Union for long-term financing. Its shareholders are the EU Member States. The EIB provides long-term funding for solid projects that meet EU objectives. Her focus areas are climate and environment, development, innovation and knowledge, small and medium-sized enterprises, and infrastructure and cohesion. The EIB works closely with other EU institutions to advance European integration, develop the Union and promote EU goals in over 140 countries around the world.

InnovFin – Energy Demonstration Projects (EDP) offers loans

The InnovFin Facility – Energy Demonstration Projects (EDP) provides loans, loan guarantees or quasi-equity financing, typically for between EUR 7.5 million and EUR 75 million. Funding will be provided for innovative demonstration projects that contribute to the transformation of energy systems, including renewable energy technologies, intelligent energy systems, energy storage and carbon capture, use and storage.

Innovative energy systems, manufacturing processes or services, as well as (on a pilot basis) other measures to promote the circular economy can be considered as target projects. The financing is guaranteed by the EU research and innovation program Horizon 2020 and awarded by the EIB.

Battery storage based on environmentally friendly redox flow technology

Die VoltStorage GmbH develops and manufactures battery storage based on environmentally friendly redox flow technology. With its sustainable storage solutions, VoltStorage is pursuing the vision of making 100 percent renewable energy available around the clock.

With the redox flow technology, the company is establishing an alternative to lithium-based storage technologies in the mass market that does not require rare materials and conflict raw materials, is fully recyclable and also has a high level of operational reliability and durability. For a fairer and cleaner world for generations to come.

