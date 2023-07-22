Greentech.Biz: Climate-Tech-IoT-Scaleup Sensorfact grabs 25 million VC

Dutch green tech startup Sensorfact has announced the successful completion of a €25 million investment round.

The company is a climate tech IoT company that specializes in intelligent monitoring solutions for industry – and is focusing on more sustainability here.

The financing round was led by European growth investor Blume Equity, with participation from existing investors FORWARD.one, Korys and SET Ventures.

More efficient and sustainable industry

The investment will further advance Sensorfact’s mission to enable a more efficient and sustainable industry by improving resource efficiency and machine uptime.

The capital raised will be used to develop new markets and to optimize Sensorfact’s current product range in order to expand the range of measured resource categories. With this investment, Sensorfact will be able to serve industrial companies on a global scale.

Industrial warehouse: Packages with bound stacks of cardboard. Photo Envato Stock via Greentech.Live

Greentech startup: “Remarkable energy savings for industry”

“We have already achieved remarkable energy savings for European industrial plants, underscoring our significant impact on a net-zero future,” said CEO Pieter Broekema.

Accordingly, the greentech startup is proud of what has been achieved so far and wants to expand and deepen its product portfolio by “continuously developing innovative solutions that combat industrial waste throughout the entire production process”.

“Our goal is to break into new markets and enable companies worldwide to monitor their production processes and realize savings,” he added.

