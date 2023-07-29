Greentech.Biz: Eon makes a plus of 2.3 billion euros

The energy supplier Eon has increased its forecast for the current year after a relaxation on the energy market. The group announced this on Thursday evening after the stock exchange closed in Essen and also published preliminary business figures for the first half of the year. Shortly after the start of trading, the share rose by around one percent in a stable market.

Jefferies analyst Ahmed Farman wrote that the new forecast for the surplus is 11 percent higher than the average analyst estimate provided by Bloomberg. However, he qualified that the drivers of the forecast update “seem to be quite specific to the year 2023”, which is why he does not believe that they will have a great influence on the price development on that day.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan analyst Vincent Ayral wrote that the market should welcome Eon’s “very solid results”. E “appear to be pretty specific to 2023,” which is why he doesn’t think they’ll have much of an impact on price action that day.

