Greentech.BIZ: Wind energy expansion stalls – SGL Carbon weakens

Despite the green tech boom, the mood at wind industry supplier SGL Carbon in Wiesbaden is rather bad:

The carbon fiber specialist SGL Carbon is burdened by a rather low volume of orders from the wind industry. As of June 30, an impairment of between EUR 40 million and EUR 50 million was recognized on the assets of the Carbon Fibers business unit, the company announced today.

Specialist in the further development of products made of carbon

SGL Carbon is a German company specializing in the manufacture and further development of carbon and graphite products. The company operates worldwide and serves various industries such as automotive, aerospace, energy, semiconductor, chemical and other industrial applications.

Due to the increasing energy demand and better cost efficiency, wind turbines are being built with increasingly larger rotor diameters. Blade lengths of over 80 meters are already a reality and blade lengths of over 100 meters are in the planning stage.

Greentech wind energy expansion needs better wind turbines – more efficient rotor blade structures from SGL Carbon

According to company information, the company “makes a significant contribution to many of the wind turbines that are already in use today”. Due to their high strength and rigidity with low density at the same time, the extremely loaded rotor blade structures should be slim and therefore aerodynamically efficient” – according to the manufacturer.

Our innovative special products enable a generation of rotor blades that sets new standards in terms of performance efficiency, durability and rotor dynamics.”

Further business development positive

According to the announcement, however, the expectations for business development in the other business areas of the Wiesbaden-based company were met or exceeded. Thus, the slump in demand in the operational business could be compensated.

Sales in the first half of the year increased from EUR 549.8 million in the same period of the previous year to EUR 560.5 million. The adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) remained almost at the previous year’s level at 88 million euros. The SGL management therefore confirmed its forecast for the year.

Other SGL Carbon products include:

Carbon and Graphite Materials: SGL Carbon produces a wide range of carbon and graphite materials that are used in various technical applications due to their special properties such as high temperature resistance, low weight and electrical conductivity. Carbon fibers: SGL Carbon is a leading manufacturer of carbon fibers, which are primarily used in aerospace, automotive, sports and leisure, and other technical applications. Composite materials: SGL Carbon develops and produces composite materials that combine carbon fibers with resins or other composites to offer high strength and rigidity while being lightweight. These materials are commonly used in high performance applications.

