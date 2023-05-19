Greentech boom: 3,100 balcony power plants and mini solar systems in Rhineland-Palatinate

Photovoltaic trend continues
“This means that the trend of recent years in the photovoltaic expansion continues, that mainly smaller roof area systems are installed,” said Climate Protection Minister Katrin Eder (Greens). There is no state funding for this. However, there is the possibility that local authorities could use funds from the local investment program for climate protection and innovation (KIPKI) to finance funding programs.
Balcony power plants usually consist of two solar modules, an inverter and a junction box for the home network. When the sun shines on the modules, electricity is generated that can be fed into the home network via the inverter. In this way, users can cover part of their electricity consumption and save costs.
