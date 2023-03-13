Driven by the heat pump business, Bosch Thermotechnik reported record sales in 2022. Sales rose by 12 percent year-on-year to 4.5 billion euros, as the Bosch subsidiary with its administrative headquarters in Wetzlar announced on Monday. The heat pump business in Germany has increased by 75 percent, worldwide the plus was 54 percent. Bosch does not name sales figures or the result.



“We are also seeing significant growth in the conventional heating business,” said division head Jan Brockmann of the German Press Agency. His explanation: Overall, many end customers have recently prioritized heating over other household-related investments. While there is still a large backlog of orders and waiting times for heat pumps, oil or gas heating systems can now be delivered more quickly again.

Heat pumps draw heat from the environment, i.e. the air or the ground, and use it to heat the building. If sustainably generated electricity is used, there is no environmental pollution from CO2 emissions. The federal government has set itself the target of 500,000 newly installed heat pumps per year by 2024.

In order to accelerate the energy transition in the building stock, Brockmann also advocates a focus on heat pump hybrids. These consist of a small heat pump and a condensing boiler that uses gas or oil, for example. The boiler is only switched on on the very cold days of the year in Central Europe. “We believe that these mixed solutions will prevail.”

With such hybrid solutions, the proportion of fossil fuels is still around 20 percent – with a view to the government’s plans that from 2024 every newly installed heating system should be operated with 65 percent renewable energies, this is in line with the law. This proportion can be reduced to zero through insulation and other measures. In addition, the acquisition costs for homeowners are cheaper compared to the classic heat pump.

From April 2023, Bosch Thermotechnik and its 14,400 employees will operate under the name Bosch Home Comfort Group.