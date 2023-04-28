Home » Greentech boom in solar energy – lull in wind
Technology

Greentech boom in solar energy – lull in wind

by admin
Greentech boom in solar energy – lull in wind

One could almost say that the sun shines for solar – although more or less wind telle prevails in the field of wind energy. The state of Thuringia is the best example of this

After all, things are progressing when it comes to green tech: Renewable energies now provide around two thirds of the electricity generated in Thuringia. Energy Minister Bernhard Stengele (Greens) referred to this on the Friday before Renewable Energy Day on April 29th. While the number of solar systems is growing rapidly in Bavaria, there is a lull in the expansion of wind energy.

According to the state energy agency ThEGA, 4,319 solar systems have already gone into operation this year, more than half as many as in the entire previous year. Around 1,200 of the systems installed so far in 2023 are so-called balcony power plants. A total of 51,500 solar systems with an output of 2209 megawatts are currently producing climate-friendly electricity in Thuringia. More than 60,000 systems are expected by the end of the year.

Speed ​​for renewable energies – balcony power plants popular

From the point of view of the Energy Agency, however, more speed is required for the expansion of wind power. In the first three months of this year, no new wind turbines went into operation in Thuringia. In the first quarter of 2022 there were at least four new plants. A total of 865 wind turbines with an output of 1796 megawatts generate electricity in Thuringia.

In addition to faster approvals, broad acceptance is important for the expansion of wind energy in particular, said Energy Minister Stengele. “It also grows when regionally generated energy can also be distributed regionally. Local renewable energy communities can do that.”

See also  Vodafone Italy certified Cisco Gold Integrator Partner

Wind energy is paralyzed – biogas plants are booming

According to agency information, the number of biogas plants has recently increased slightly. More than 400 bioenergy plants are in operation. These generate biogas by fermenting liquid manure from pig and cattle farming and vegetable biomass such as corn. The biogas obtained in this way is converted into electricity and heat in combined heat and power plants.

You may also like

ChatGpt is available again in Italy

Logitech launches localized Combo Touch and Slim Folio...

ChatGpt will be available again in Italy

Lava Blaze 1X: 5G smartphone with 50 MP...

Mass production of iPhone accessories “changed” USB-C MFi...

The best smart speaker at Stiftung Warentest: The...

Steam beta client update with many new features!...

Anker’s best power bank for notebooks, Anker 737...

Google Pixel 8 Pro’s main camera has been...

YHE Doctor Pro blood pressure monitor buy cheap...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy