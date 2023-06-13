Greentech boom: Renewable energies overtake fossil fuels in the EU

The signs are very good for renewable energies here in Europe and in the EU: This is confirmed by a new study by the energy think tank Ember, which shows that wind and solar energy have probably overtaken electricity generation from fossil fuels in the EU.

New data from energy think tank Ember shows that wind and solar generated more electricity in the EU than fossil fuels for the first time in a full month in May.

Almost a third of electricity in the EU was generated from wind and solar in May (31%, 59 TWh), while generation from fossil fuels hit a record low at 27% (53 TWh).

Green Europe: 1/3 of electricity in EU generated from wind and solar energy in May

This new milestone is due to the growth of solar energy, the strong performance of wind power and the low demand for electricity. Solar power hit a record 14% share of EU electricity generation in May, hitting an all-time high of 27 TWh, beating the monthly solar record set in July last year. For the first time, solar power generation has overtaken coal-fired power generation in the EU.

The study also notes that wind energy has increased year-on-year, generating 17% of EU electricity in May. However, this is the lowest level since January this year, when wind power’s share was 23%.

Strong performance of wind and solar energy – coal-fired power generation is declining

The strong performance of wind and solar power means that coal-fired power generation in the EU fell to a record low in May, with 10% of EU electricity coming from the most polluting source. The record low in coal-fired power generation in May was just below the previous record set during the pandemic shutdowns, when just over 10% of EU electricity was generated from coal in April 2020.

20% less coal and gas production

The data shows that from January to May this year, coal and gas production fell by 20% and 15%, respectively, from the same period in 2022, while solar power increased by 10% and wind power by 5%.

The EU-wide declines in fossil fuels are reflected in many countries, e.g. For example, in Germany, where coal-fired power generation fell to its lowest level since early 2020, driven by low demand, strong wind and solar power generation, and increased electricity imports. Poland, one of the largest coal power producers in Europe, has fallen to an all-time low.