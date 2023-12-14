Greentech Business: Berlin startup ecoworks receives €40 million in VC

The Berlin green startup ecoworks, a specialist in climate-neutral renovation, has completed a financing round of 40 million euros led by World Fund and with participation from Haniel, KOMPAS VC and ISAI.

The strong investor interest was triggered by the rapidly increasing demand for this market in Europe, which includes the residential, industrial and commercial sectors.

Greentech Ecoworks is fully committed to renovating the existing building

“Almost 75% of buildings in Europe are considered energy inefficient. Currently, the recovery rate is less than 1%,” says Daria Saharova, Managing Partner at World Fund. “ecoworks is a leading technology company in the retrofit sector, positioned to benefit from regulatory requirements for the renovation of existing buildings and the increasing capital for carbon reduction in this sector.”

The World Fund only invests in startups with the greatest climate potential, and the decision to lead the funding round was based on the carbon savings that can be achieved through retrofitting. ecoworks has set itself the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 1 gigaton of CO2 by 2045.

Around 50 percent of the 315 million residential units in Europe have an energy efficiency class of E or worse. Retrofitting these buildings will require investments amounting to several trillion in the EU alone by 2030. Homes with poor energy efficiency are particularly burdened by high energy prices and stricter global regulation of building emissions. In addition, they increasingly lose value and thus become “stranded assets”.

