Greentech Business: Circu Li-ion receives 8.5 million for upcycling batteries

GreenTech funding: Circu Li-ion, a Luxembourg-based battery upcycling company, has received €8.5 million. The green startup specializes in upcycling.

Circu Li-ion also offers, among other things, a database to improve recycling. The aim is to establish a circular value chain for electric car batteries in Europe.

The financing consists of 4.5 million euros in equity and 4 million euros in funding from the European Innovation Council Accelerator (EICA). Circu Li-ion plans to use these funds to further develop its AI-driven battery upcycling solution.

