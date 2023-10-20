Home » Greentech Business: Deutsche Bank presents climate plan for the first time
Technology

by admin
Deutsche Bank has been controversial among climate protectors and sustainability experts for many years – now the global financial institution from Frankfurt has presented its own climate plan for the first time, which restricts lending to energy-intensive industries.

Limit lending to energy-intensive industries

The bank plans to require energy-intensive companies to have climate neutrality plans by 2026. This is part of a broader trend where banks are increasingly working to establish more sustainable business practices and reduce financing of climate-damaging activities.

Deutsche Bank is responding to demands from environmental associations and setting concrete interim targets for 2030 for energy-intensive industries. Handelsblatt

