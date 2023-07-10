Greentech Business: EIT InnoEnergy Investments should be able to save 2.1 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent

Make CO2 emissions in supply chains transparent

According to a new report, the investment portfolio of EIT InnoEnergy has the potential to save around 2.1 gigatonnes of CO2e by 2030 – this corresponds to 8.2 million flights with 300 passengers each from Paris to New York.

EIT InnoEnergy estimates that its portfolio companies can deliver 831 TWh of clean energy by the end of the decade. Since its inception in 2010, EIT InnoEnergy and its portfolio companies have created nearly 40,000 jobs (direct and indirect) and provided clean energy access to more than half a million households in developing countries. The new Impact Report from EIT InnoEnergy, the sustainable energy innovation driver supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a European Union (EU) body, has revealed that its investment portfolio emits up to 2.1 gigatonnes of CO2e by 2023 and could generate 831 TWh of clean energy. The EU aims to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2023. Achieving this requires investments in breakthrough and scalable technologies. This in turn requires a major education and training initiative to increase the number of energy professionals and provide them with the necessary skills. EIT InnoEnergy has contributed to this by creating almost 40,000 new direct and indirect jobs together with its portfolio companies since it was founded in 2010.

Greentech Biz: EIT InnoEnergy generates 771 million euros in sales

The portfolio of EIT InnoEnergy has also generated over 771 million euros in sales since 2010, which corresponds to an increase of 132 percent compared to 2020. By 2030, the cumulative sales are estimated at 110 billion euros.

Elena Bou, Co-Founder and Innovation Director at EIT InnoEnergy, said: “It is incredibly exciting to see the tangible contributions our portfolio companies are making in transforming Europe’s economy green and achieving Europe’s climate targets – starting with the 40,000 jobs, through the enormous Increasing the CO2 savings potential by 2030, right up to the development of the industrial value chains for batteries, green hydrogen and photovoltaics.” The complete EIT InnoEnergy Impact Report is available for download here.