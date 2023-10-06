Home » Greentech Business: Extreme weather insurance is booming among farmers
Technology

Greentech Business: Extreme weather insurance is booming among farmers

by admin
Greentech Business: Extreme weather insurance is booming among farmers

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, around 5,000 agricultural businesses in Bavaria have now comprehensively insured themselves against weather damage with subsidies from the Free State.

Greentech Agriculture: Hailstorm insurance offering for many years

The damage to yield caused by storms in the Free State this year is estimated at more than 100 million euros. Bavaria was the first federal state to support coverage through multi-risk insurance, which also includes drought.

“While there has been an insurance offering against hailstorms that has been established on the market for many years, insurance against other risks of climate change is still not widespread and has often been economically unviable for companies,” the ministry announced on Friday.

Agriculture milk cow. Photo: Jan Huber Unsplash

Greentech Agrar: Insurance against hail, storms, heavy rain, severe frost

The multi-risk insurance is associated with less bureaucracy compared to the previously common ad hoc assistance. The Free State is funding up to 50 percent of the premiums and is making 18 million euros available for this this year.

TrendingGreentech.LIVE Special x Impact Hub Stuttgart (29.09.23)

In arable farming, an insurance package against hail, storms, heavy rain, heavy frost, drought and feeding damage by wild geese and rooks is subsidized, and the grassland package against hail, drought and feeding damage by May and June beetle grubs is subsidized. Allianz, Horticultural Insurance, United Hagelversicherung and the Bavarian Insurance Chamber have concluded a framework agreement for this purpose.

See also  "Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077" first expansion pack "Free Illusion" confirms the fee- Engadget Chinese version

You may also like

Ancient Footprints at White Sands National Park Challenge...

In the good hackers’ bunker: the first national...

Effortlessly Memorize and Change Backgrounds in Pictures with...

Why Sarah has sex with a chatbot –...

Samsung Introduces the New Galaxy SmartTag 2, Competing...

Artificial intelligence that “fixes” the software

Introducing ‘WILD SEX: WET GIRLS’: A Steam Game...

The AI-Grift Shift and the Content Creator Brain

WhatsApp’s Latest Update Introduces the “Side by Side”...

Dallara creates a park designed and built together...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy