Greentech Business: Extreme weather insurance is booming among farmers

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, around 5,000 agricultural businesses in Bavaria have now comprehensively insured themselves against weather damage with subsidies from the Free State.

Greentech Agriculture: Hailstorm insurance offering for many years

The damage to yield caused by storms in the Free State this year is estimated at more than 100 million euros. Bavaria was the first federal state to support coverage through multi-risk insurance, which also includes drought.

“While there has been an insurance offering against hailstorms that has been established on the market for many years, insurance against other risks of climate change is still not widespread and has often been economically unviable for companies,” the ministry announced on Friday.

Greentech Agrar: Insurance against hail, storms, heavy rain, severe frost

The multi-risk insurance is associated with less bureaucracy compared to the previously common ad hoc assistance. The Free State is funding up to 50 percent of the premiums and is making 18 million euros available for this this year.

In arable farming, an insurance package against hail, storms, heavy rain, heavy frost, drought and feeding damage by wild geese and rooks is subsidized, and the grassland package against hail, drought and feeding damage by May and June beetle grubs is subsidized. Allianz, Horticultural Insurance, United Hagelversicherung and the Bavarian Insurance Chamber have concluded a framework agreement for this purpose.

