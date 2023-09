Green VC funds on the rise: Astanor Ventures, a leading impact investment firm based in Brussels, has successfully closed its second €360 million venture capital fund aimed at transforming the agri-food industry’s growth to promote and contribute to the creation of a sustainable bioeconomy.

Meanwhile, the European Investment Fund (EIF), with support from the InvestEU program, is investing €40 million in European climate technology growth capital fund Blume Equity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook