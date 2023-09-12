Greentech Business: Solar startup Enpal invests in energy storage specialist Theion

The emerging and ambitious German greentech startup Enpal is participating as a strategic investor in theion, a Berlin startup for sulfur-based storage technologies.

Energy storage for solar systems

The aim is to support theion in opening up the rapidly growing market for stationary energy storage in the photovoltaic sector.

The startup had recently received a contract from the Federal Agency for Advanced Innovations for an evaluation project to research sodium-sulfur-based cell chemistries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

