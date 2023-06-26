Home » Greentech Business: There is solar gold on the roofs of warehouses




New US study from Illinois sees mega potential in solar energy systems on warehouses: With the growth of online trade – ergo more existing warehouses – the use of large roofs for the installation of solar modules is becoming increasingly popular.

According to research from the Environment America Research and Policy Center, the state of Illinois has the capacity to generate nearly 10,000 gigawatt-hours of solar power annually on warehouse rooftops — which experts say is enough to power over 1.1 million homes.

Greentech Solar: 10,000 gigawatt hours of solar power Giants in warehouses

Illinois is among the top five states with the greatest potential solar capacity for warehouses, but despite its strong solar incentives, it continues to face obstacles, resulting in few projects being implemented to date.

Integrating solar energy into warehouse operations could reduce their significant environmental and climate footprint. Warehouses rely on a continuous flow of diesel-powered trucks and trains, which contribute significantly to particulate matter and carbon emissions.

One example is Chicago’s Little Village, where residents expressed outrage at the replacement of a local coal-fired power plant with a warehouse, trading coal-burning pollution for diesel fumes from truck traffic.

Solar system: Renewable energy from sunlight thanks to Greentech innovations. Photo: Nuno Marques via Unsplash

Renewable energy: US warehouses in focus

However, that does not mean that moving solar systems to warehouses does not have disadvantages:

For one, solar power on the ground can be much more efficient because it’s easier to move the panels around to follow the sun both seasonally and daily. In addition, it is often a challenge to install solar panels (especially with heavy pivot/tracking systems) on roofs that are not designed for this type of loading.

It’s also not always clear who actually owns the roof of the warehouse, as multiple companies may share the space, and even a single occupier might have leased the space from someone else who has no interest in a solar upgrade.

