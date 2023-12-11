Home » Greentech Business: VC investments in ClimateTech and PropTech startups stable
Greentech Business: VC investments in ClimateTech and PropTech startups stable

According to a new study by proptech VC investor A/O, despite an overall decline in the venture capital market, investments in ClimateTech startups have remained stable.

Climate investments account for 70% of VC in the construction sector

According to a study by proptech VC investor A/O, climate investments now make up 70 percent of VC investments in the construction sector, with investments in building efficiency alone increasing by 73 percent this year.

Decarbonization projects accounted for only 3 percent of total venture capital.

In Europe and North America, equal amounts of early-stage capital were invested in climate technologies for the first time, with Germany and Great Britain recording significant growth rates.

