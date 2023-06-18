Greentech BW: Kretschmann brakes heating law

Kretschmann criticizes the excessive speed of the heating law: heat pump? In any case! The Green Winfried Kretschmann, Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, definitely wants to rely on the promising Greentech devices. But press the brakes a little. But first things first: There is no question that heat pumps have a lot of potential – however, it is important to note that the benefits of green tech with heat pumps depend on various factors such as location, building insulation, climate conditions and other individual conditions.

Greentech Baden-Württemberg: “Urgently need energy transition”

Kretschmann (Greens), who today spoke rather cautiously about the timetable for the planned heating law, also sees it that way.

It is clear that more speed is needed for the energy transition, “but of course the planning must be possible in such a way that it comes to an end, and the procedures will depend on that,” he said on Sunday in the ARD program “Report Berlin”.

“It’s been messed around with for so long that the law is in good shape now. And now you don’t have to set such a pace in the final steps that we can’t keep up with it in the vote.”

Draft Building Energy Act (GEG)

Last Tuesday, the governing coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP agreed on major changes to the cabinet’s draft of the Building Energy Act (GEG), the so-called Heating Act. According to the plans, the Bundestag should pass the law before the summer break. When asked whether he was against the Bundesrat referral on this date, Kretschmann replied that it depends on how complex the issues at stake are.

Green Buildings im Fokus

«You can also negotiate quickly. It’s not like that,” he said. “But constantly putting ourselves under time pressure just because it took us so long, of course that doesn’t work.”

So far, the spread of heat pumps in Germany is still manageable:

.Only about 1 million households rely on this form of energy.

Heat pumps on the rise: Lots of potential for Baden-Württemberg and throughout Germany | Photo: Vaillant

However, since the end of 2022 and concerns about gas shortages and high prices, heat pumps have been significantly popular as a heating system. The Federal Association of Heat Pumps expects 350,000 newly installed devices this year – an increase of over 50 percent.

Irrespective of the lack of materials and craftsmen, the heat pump industry is also assuming very strong growth for the coming year. Around 350,000 devices are to be built and installed, as the association announced.

Based on the forecast of 230,000 new devices this year, that would be an increase of 52 percent.

Greentech solution with mega potential: 50% plus

It is hardly surprising that the potential of the Cleantech heat pump solution is obvious: Here are a few pro arguments:

Energy efficiency: Heat pumps use renewable energy sources such as air, water or geothermal energy to generate heat. Compared to traditional heating systems that burn fossil fuels, heat pumps can reduce energy consumption by up to 50-70%. They offer high efficiency and convert each energy unit used into several thermal energy units.

Environmental friendliness: Because heat pumps use renewable energy sources, they reduce the need for fossil fuels such as oil or gas, resulting in lower CO2 emissions and a smaller environmental footprint. They thus contribute to combating climate change and support a more sustainable energy supply.

Reduced operating costs: Although heat pumps may require a higher initial investment, they can result in significant cost savings over the long term. By reducing energy consumption and avoiding dependence on fossil fuels, running costs for space heating and hot water can be significantly reduced.

Flexibility: Heat pumps can be used in different environments, be it residential, commercial or industrial buildings. They are versatile and can be used for both space heating and cooling. They also offer the possibility of being combined with other renewable energy technologies such as solar or photovoltaic systems.

Long term investment: Heat pumps typically have a long service life and require minimal maintenance. The installation of a heat pump can therefore be seen as a long-term investment that not only leads to cost savings, but can also increase the value of the property.