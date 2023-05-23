Greentech BW: More wind energy for Baden-Württemberg – so far no sign of GreenLänd

No sign of GreenLänd: 178 wind turbines at the approval authorities

“We can see from the numbers from across the country that the wind has turned. The turnaround in wind power is here,” said Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann on Monday during a visit to the Sulzbach-Laufen wind farm project (Schwäbisch-Hall district).

According to the latest project figures, around 100 systems have been approved, but are not yet connected to the grid. A further 133 plants are in the approval process. 178 wind turbines are currently being presented to the approval authorities, said Kretschmann. “That’s a total of over 400 wind turbines that are currently in the pipeline.”

However, the head of government did not comment on when these wheels will turn. “Of course, not all of them will be built in the next two years,” he said. «And of course a project can sometimes be omitted. But the majority will feed green electricity into our grid. And that is what it is about.”

no wind? There is an average of two years between approval and construction of a plant

According to the State Ministry, there is an average of two years between approval and construction of a plant. According to the state, the planned bike in Sulzbach-Laufen was only approved eight months after the application was submitted. From the summer of 2024, the wind farm will be operated with a total of seven wind turbines.

No “model country” for green technologies and climate tech

In the opinion of the industry, however, there is still a long way to go before Baden-Württemberg is actually a “model state” for renewable energies, as Kretschmann promised more than a decade ago. The industry estimates that little movement will be seen, at least in the next two years.

“You can see a new impetus among the project developers,” said Franz Pöter, Managing Director of the Renewable Energies Platform, the umbrella organization for industry associations and organizations. “Nevertheless, it couldn’t get much worse than before.”

The numbers for wind power would only increase if the applications mentioned were approved more quickly. And this is currently not the case for 300 of the 400 plants mentioned. “That means they won’t start before 2025,” said Pöter of the German Press Agency.

Build at least 100 new wind turbines in 2024.

Last fall, Kretschmann set the goal of having at least 100 new wind turbines in the country by 2024. Here, too, the industry has its doubts: “We tend to assume that significantly fewer wheels will be built in the next two years.” And even those now mentioned are far from sufficient for a successful energy transition.

There is great potential for Greentech BW

Environment Minister Thekla Walker promotes the country’s concept for development: “The potential for the coming years is great,” said the Greens, who accompanied the Prime Minister to Sulzbach. “You can see that renewable energies can become a key economic sector with regional added value for our country: a strong backbone of our economy.” There is a spirit of optimism among the project planners. “We are now taking this spirit of optimism to the authorities,” she promised.

The bare figures for the past year do not support their optimism: According to the Federal Network Agency, only 41 wind turbines were approved in Baden-Württemberg in 2022. In Lower Saxony, on the other hand, there were 196 new wheels and in North Rhine-Westphalia 184. In the same period, only 9 new wind turbines were installed in the south-west, compared to 68 in NRW and 67 in Lower Saxony.

In the first quarter of 2023, only a single wind turbine is approved

The state government blames the changed tender conditions for the comparatively poor performance. The federal government at the time introduced a wind power cap and restrictive tendering rules in 2017. That slowed down the expansion of wind power, said Kretschmann.

However, the political opposition does not leave a good hair on the green-black expansion: “Unlike the prime minister’s milkmaid bill, the current approval figures speak a different language,” said FDP parliamentary group leader Hans-Ulrich Rülke.

In the first quarter of 2023, only a single wind turbine was approved. For the SPD, their energy policy spokesman Gernot Gruber criticized: “If new wind turbines are so rare here that every new building is personally welcomed by the Prime Minister, that speaks volumes.” The state government is doing a “huge balancing act between wanting and becoming”.