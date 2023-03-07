Species protection is one thing – but counteracting climate change requires more. The State Institute for the Environment is looking for new potential for photovoltaics. Also on landfills and fields.

After a dry start to the year, the Baden-Württemberg State Institute for the Environment (LUBW) expects 2023 to be another relatively dry year with low water levels. “We can see that climate change is picking up speed,” said LUBW President Ulrich Maurer on Friday at the presentation of the annual brochure “Focuses 2022”. In order to counteract climate change, the authority not only wants to continue its red lists for endangered species.

She is also exploring the potential of photovoltaics and is looking for new ways to combat water heating.

Cleantech potential: Photovoltaics against the climate crisis

Looking back at the past year, Maurer is concerned: numerous rivers and streams had extremely little water, and some were completely dry. At Lake Constance, the level in Constance reached 304 centimeters in mid-August and was thus 90 centimeters lower than in the comparable period between 1961 and 1990.

Due to low water, Maurer expects restrictions on shipping again this year, especially on the Rhine and Lake Constance. The water withdrawal of the communities could also be restricted again in some places. “The drinking water supply is guaranteed,” he emphasized. Lake Constance is very big and deep.

Habitats are lost

However, he pointed out that areas that fall dry are being lost as habitats. Long-lasting high water temperatures also led to heat stress and made fish in particular susceptible to diseases. The LUBW is therefore investigating the extent to which overgrown banks influence the water temperature. Shade-giving plants on the shore could have a cooling effect of up to six degrees.

In order to assess the conservation and endangerment status of animal and plant species, the LUBW regularly draws up red lists. For grasshoppers and mantises, breeding birds, amphibians and reptiles, the turnaround is far from over. “In the case of breeding bird species alone, well over half of the species that occur here are considered endangered or are on the early warning list,” says Maurer.

More Greentech: Renewable energy at former landfills

In order to promote the expansion of renewable energy, the LUBW is increasingly looking at other areas in addition to roofs. The authority sees potential, for example, in former landfill sites or in floating photovoltaic systems in quarry ponds. Agricultural areas and parking lots should also be targeted more intensively. The energy atlas published by the LUBW and the Ministry of the Environment can be used to find out what is possible.