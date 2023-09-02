Greentech BW: wind energy plant blown up in Freiburg

Greentech BW in focus today at a major event in Freiburg: the almost 100 meter high concrete tower of a wind turbine on the Holzschlägermatte in Freiburg was blown up. Photo: Screenshot BZ And there was a mighty WUUUUUMS today in Freiburg in Baden-Württemberg: The 98 meter high concrete tower of a wind turbine on the Freiburg Holzschlägermatte was blown up. The mast collapsed on Friday, creating a large cloud of dust. Onlookers followed the noisy demolition from a safe distance. For Baden-Württemberg, this was the first blasting of wind turbines. Greentech BW Badenova wind energy Waermeplus Regiowind Baden Wuerttemberg

In this context, the question now arises as to how old wind turbines are generally disposed of or dismantled

Dismantling and dismantling of discarded wind energy plants (or wind turbines)

Old wind energy plants (or wind turbines) must be dismantled or dismantled professionally at the end of their service life. There are various options for this – blasting is rather rare – wind turbines are usually dismantled.

The dismantling or dismantling of wind energy plants typically takes place in different phases.

In the first step before the actual dismantling, the operators must comply with the necessary permits and environmental regulations. This can include the dismantling and disposal of the plants as well as ensuring the environmental compatibility and safety of the work.

In most cases, the next step is to dismantle the rotor blades and the generator: The rotor blades are often made of glass fiber reinforced plastic and can be recycled or disposed of in landfills. The generator and other reusable parts can also be recycled.

The third phase is usually the dismantling of the tower: The wind turbine tower is usually dismantled in sections. This can be done with the help of cranes or specialized work platforms. The steel structures of the tower are usually recycled.

After that, the operators have to take care of the issue of soil rehabilitation : after the plant has been removed, it is important to restore and reforest the soil to ensure that the surrounding area is affected as little as possible. This may include removing gravel paths and foundations and restoring vegetation.

Last but not least comes disposal and recycling: All non-reusable parts of the wind turbine must be disposed of properly. This includes the safe disposal of electronic components, batteries and other potentially polluting materials.

Freiburg builds higher and more powerful wind turbine

Incidentally, the demolition will create space in Freiburg for the construction of a higher and more powerful wind turbine, said the managing partner of the Freiburg green electricity group, Andreas Markowsky, of the German Press Agency.

A second, also 20-year-old wind turbine at an altitude of almost 1000 meters will remain standing for the time being in order to continue producing electricity.

The tower should then be blown up in the spring. There is not enough space at the location not far from the Schauinsland summit for two new large wind turbines.

The operator of the system is the company Regiowind Freiburg – it is managed by green electricity and the regional energy supplier Badenova. The facility is owned by almost 500 citizens.