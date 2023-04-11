According to an evaluation by the Onshore Wind Energy Agency, the expansion of wind power in Baden-Württemberg is still progressing slowly. According to preliminary figures, only five wind turbines with a total output of 18 megawatts were connected to the grid in the southwest in the first quarter of the current year.

“De facto failure of the southern region”.

Nationwide, the number of wind turbines increased by 117 during the same period. However, the German Wind Energy Association points out that the current figures are still provisional: Commissioning could be reported until the end of April.

According to the association, the number of permits is particularly important. These are also only making slow progress in Baden-Württemberg. According to the evaluation, only one new wind turbine was approved in the first quarter of the new year. In the same quarter of the previous year, there were nine systems. The construction of 295 new plants was approved nationwide, most of them in North Rhine-Westphalia (82).

Not enough Greentech in Baden-Württemberg – just one new wind turbine

The President of the German Wind Energy Association, Herman Albers, spoke of a “de facto failure in the southern region”. This is an “oath of disclosure” for all those responsible in these federal states. Two new wind turbines were approved in Bavaria in the first quarter of 2023, and eleven in Rhineland-Palatinate. “There is an urgent need for a new awareness to enable the expansion, otherwise the southern federal states willingly jeopardize their economy,” says Albers.

Last autumn, Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann set the goal of having at least 100 new wind turbines in the country by 2024.

Only this week, during a visit to the Black Forest, did the Green politician express his confidence in the construction of further plants. He perceives a change in mood: Citizens are ready to accept wind turbines in their vicinity.