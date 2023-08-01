Greentech case Eco-shield: smartphone glass protection should be indestructible

The “most sustainable bag brand in the world”, according to at least its own statements, is launching an environmentally friendly, unbreakable 9H screen protector: The so-called Eco-shield Cover is designed to feel like glass, but does not break like glass. And so your beloved cell phone will last longer – hopefully.

Who doesn’t know this – despite all the care you take with your “beloved” mobile phone, it occasionally falls off the table or out of your hand.

Greentech screen protector for the tough

The smartphone remains intact because at least one screen protector was used with foresight. But the protective film – usually made of tempered glass – is broken, splintered and needs to be replaced. So it is not surprising that on average we use several protective films per year.

Greentech eco_shield sustainable smartphone glass protection

Unfortunately, the tempered glass used for the screen protector cannot be recycled due to its manufacture. In new production, natural materials are extracted from the environment and large amounts of water are used for cooling and shaping. However, the greatest environmental impact of glass production comes from emissions into the atmosphere during melting.

Greentech Gadget: environmental impact of glass production through melting

Made from recycled material (rPET), eco-shield reduces CO2 emissions by 88% compared to tempered glass and is 100% recyclable at the end of a mobile device’s lifecycle.

Each eco screen protector carries a 2-year lifetime guarantee and is manufactured without compromising protection or quality. This easy-to-apply screen protector fits perfectly on any device and, in combination with one of dbramante1928’s recycled bags, offers sustainable all-round protection.

eco-shield is also available for iPads and costs €29.95 with immediate effect.

