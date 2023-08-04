Greentech: Climate Crisis Land surface temperatures follow simple physics – according to KIT researchers

Land surface temperature is an important indicator of climate change. It is mainly influenced by radiation, but evaporation and air movement also play a role. In a new study, researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry in Jena and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) show that these complex processes can be explained using simple and predictable patterns.

An interplay of warming and cooling determines the temperatures of the earth’s surface: the sun’s rays and the additional greenhouse effect of the atmosphere heat up the earth. On the other hand, long-wave radiation, evaporation of water and the heat given off by turbulent air movements ensure cooling. While researchers already have a good understanding of radiation and are able to measure it, the effects of evaporation and air movement have not yet been adequately researched.

New approach with simple physical principles

In the current study, the researchers relied on fundamental physical principles: “Turbulent movement requires an energy source – like a car needs an engine to drive it,” explains Erwin Zehe, Professor of Hydrology at the Institute for Water and Freshwater Development at KIT and co-author the study.

In this case, the heating of the surface is the motor that drives the transport of warm air into the atmosphere. The air movement draws heat from the ground, which in turn causes the surface to cool down. “The more turbulent air movement, the more surface cooling. It’s like blowing on hot soup – the more you blow, the faster it cools down,” explains Sarosh Alam Ghausi, hydrologist at the Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry in Jena and first author of the study. Since cooling counteracts energy production, this balance results in a specific maximum of energy production. From this, the cooling effect of evaporation and air movements on the land surface can be determined.

Several effects responsible for temperature differences

The researchers calculated values ​​for the heating and cooling rates based on satellite radiation data. The estimated values ​​for temperatures, evaporation and air movement came very close to the actually measured values. They then studied the differences in surface temperatures on different continents. For example, why are rainforests cooler than deserts? “I thought the lack of water would make the desert warmer,” says Ghausi.

Because the evaporation of water in connection with air movements has a cooling effect, which then does not occur in the desert. “If you blow on her hand, it gets cooler. If you wet your hand beforehand, the cooling will be stronger because the heat of evaporation is drawn from your hand,” explains Zehe. However, the lack of water alone cannot fully explain the temperature difference. The researchers attributed the higher temperatures in the desert to two other effects: On the one hand, there are fewer clouds in desert areas, meaning that the land surface is heated more by the sun’s rays than in the rainforest. On the other hand, deserts are mostly found in the subtropics, where the atmosphere is heated by the Hadley circulation – a circulation system between the subtropics and the equator. However, this movement does not take place on the land surface, but in the atmosphere. This leads to less cooling and more heat on the surface.

Approach improves modeling of evaporation

Zehe sees great potential in the new approach: “Usually, evaporation is seen as the key to cooling down the environment. The results are surprising because we have shown that there is a complex interaction between several factors. This approach could advance research and become a gold standard. This could improve the empirical standards for modeling evaporation.” The authors expect that their approach will enable them to better identify the basic climate mechanisms. (kly)

Originalpublikation

Sarosh Alam Ghausi, Yinglin Tian, Erwin Zehe, and Axel Kleidon: Radiative controls by clouds and thermodynamics shape surface temperatures and turbulent fluxes over land. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 2023. DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2220400120

