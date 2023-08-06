Greentech: climate scientist Mojib Latif finds the term climate protection counterproductive

In view of the urgent global challenges brought about by climate change or the climate crisis, it is of crucial importance to understand the reasons for the rejection of climate protection.

But now a very prominent climate researcher warns: “To much is too much”? According to the well-known climate scientist Mojib Latif from PIK, the word “climate protection” currently sets off alarm bells for many people

According to the climate researcher Mojib Latif, the term “climate protection” is increasingly awakening negative associations in society. “The word climate protection is burned,” said the professor at the Kiel Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. Last generation blockade of climate activists. Greentech LIVE

“Last generation” and the discussion about the heating law “counterproductive”

Latif called the protests by the Last Generation group and the discussion about the heating law “counterproductive”. “When people hear the word climate protection, the alarm bells go off.”

It is about much more than climate protection. “The question is whether we can maintain our prosperity despite a changing planet.” He added: “If the climate keeps changing, you can forget about prosperity too. Then nothing in the world will work anymore.”

The term “climate protection” is omnipresent these days.

The meaning of the term “climate protection” is omnipresent these days. But what exactly is behind this term, which is playing an increasingly central role in discussions about the environment, politics and society? Climate protection refers to measures and strategies aimed at limiting human-caused climate change and minimizing negative impacts on the environment. The main focus is on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit global warming to a tolerable level and to preserve the basis for sustainable life on our planet.

Climate Action: The Challenge of Acceptance

Although climate protection is undoubtedly an essential and urgent matter, there are a significant number of people who are skeptical or even hostile to the concept. The reasons for this attitude are varied and complex.

1. Misinformation: One of the main causes of rejection of climate action is the spread of disinformation. Climate change deniers and advocacy groups who benefit from the continuation of fossil fuel use have deliberately disseminated false information to create confusion and cast doubt on the scientific consensus on climate change.

2. Economic Concerns: Many people fear that climate protection measures could have a negative impact on the economy. Jobs could be lost and industries at risk, especially in regions heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

3. Politicization: Climate protection is often the subject of political controversy. In some cases, the rejection of climate protection measures is used as a political statement to position oneself against certain political currents or ideologies.

4. Fear of change: People are often skeptical about change, especially when those changes challenge their lifestyle, habits, or beliefs. However, climate protection often requires changes and adjustments in personal behavior and in society.

