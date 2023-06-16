Greentech conference: Smarter E Europe trade fair records visitor record

After three days of the trade fair and inspiring conferences and forums, Europe’s largest energy industry platform drew a record balance: 2,469 exhibitors from 57 countries showed their products and solutions on 180,000 square meters in 17 exhibition halls and an outdoor area.

Solar fair has over 100,000 visitors

To experience this live, more than 106,000 visitors from 166 countries made their way to Munich this year. In addition, the conferences and side events also set their best: Over 2,000 participants from all over the world attended in 2023.

The smarter E Europe 2023 was thus the largest and most international event in its history and set the course for a renewable energy supply around the clock. The next date has already been set: from June 19 to 21, 2024, Europe’s largest energy industry platform will return to the Munich exhibition halls.

Energy and the mobility world on site

Both the energy and the mobility world are currently undergoing fundamental change. Whether for electricity, heat or transport – the need for renewable energy for a sustainable energy supply around the clock is increasing rapidly.

With its integrated trade fair concept, The smarter E Europe is in tune with the times, and this is reflected in this year’s success figures: 2,469 exhibitors from 57 countries, over 106,000 visitors from 166 nations and over 2,000 participants in the conferences and side events – The smarter E Europe 2023 is breaking all records in its history in terms of size and internationality.

Green fair in focus

Whether in the exhibition halls, the conferences or the forums: the program of the last few days focused on innovations, business models and trends relating to the renewable energy industry and electromobility. After a strong start to the conference with a top-class cast, companies presented their innovative products and solutions for the new world of energy and mobility to an international audience.

They focused in particular on solutions for the intelligent linking of the electricity, heat and mobility sectors – for example for possible combinations of photovoltaics, storage systems, heat pumps and e-mobility, as well as their integration into an intelligent power grid.

Transformation of the energy and mobility world

The smarter E Europe proved in 2023: solutions, products and business models for a secure 24/7 supply of renewable energy are available across all sectors.

“I was impressed by the valuable international exchange, the wealth of inspiration and the noticeable dynamism.

The players from all sectors took the opportunity to exchange ideas across sectors and sectors in order to accelerate the transformation of the energy and mobility world – according to the organizers.

The smarter E Europe 2024 and its four individual trade fairs (Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe) will take place from June 19th to 21st, 2024 at Messe München.