Greentech EnBW generates €3.5 billion

Third largest energy supplier in Germany relies on Greentech

In view of the development, the third-largest energy supplier in Germany confirmed the annual forecast, according to which the adjusted operating result should be between 4.7 and 5.2 billion euros. However, EnBW now expects to reach the top end. “The proceeds are to be used primarily for investments in the accelerated implementation of the energy transition,” it said. According to the information, there were negative effects on the interim balance in gas sales, for example. EnBW has been largely publicly owned since 2011. The group supplies around 5.5 million customers.

