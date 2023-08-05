Home » Greentech EnBW generates €3.5 billion
Greentech EnBW generates €3.5 billion

Thanks to good developments in sustainable generation infrastructure, thermal power generation and energy trading, EnBW’s operating result for the first half of the year exceeded expectations.

Based on preliminary figures, the Karlsruhe group expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted Ebitda) of around 3.5 billion euros, according to information released on Friday. In the first six months of last year it was 1.42 billion euros.

The consolidated net income now amounts to 2.8 billion euros (previous year: 563.9 million euros). As planned, the report for the first half of the financial year is to be published on August 11.

Third largest energy supplier in Germany relies on Greentech

In view of the development, the third-largest energy supplier in Germany confirmed the annual forecast, according to which the adjusted operating result should be between 4.7 and 5.2 billion euros. However, EnBW now expects to reach the top end. “The proceeds are to be used primarily for investments in the accelerated implementation of the energy transition,” it said. According to the information, there were negative effects on the interim balance in gas sales, for example. EnBW has been largely publicly owned since 2011. The group supplies around 5.5 million customers.

