Greentech Engie: Global energy management is booming – net income up €5 billion

Things are going well at the Engie energy group – thanks in particular to the strong development of the global energy management and sales unit, the company from Paris is posting record figures. The French energy group is accordingly very confident for the current year and has raised its forecast. The market environment continues to normalize, the group announced on Friday in Paris.

Global energy management is booming

In addition, the strong performance of the global energy management and distribution unit (Gems), which supplies energy to customers over several months or years, continued from the first quarter into the months of April and May. Engie now expects adjusted net income for 2023 to come in at 4.7 up to 5.3 billion euros. So far, the group had targeted the upper end of the range of 3.4 to 4.0 billion euros.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) excluding the nuclear business are seen at 8.5 to 9.5 billion euros. Here Engie had previously announced the upper end of 6.6 to 7.6 billion euros. The share rose by almost 1.6 percent on Euronext Paris in the morning.

Greentech Engie: Focus on energy transition

Engie is a multinational energy company headquartered in France. The company is one of the world‘s largest energy suppliers and is engaged in the production, distribution and trading of energy in various forms such as electricity, natural gas, renewable energy and energy efficiency services.

Engie was created in 2008 when the companies Gaz de France and Suez merged. Initially, Engie was mainly active in the field of conventional power generation, in particular in the generation of electricity from coal, gas and nuclear energy.

Greentech and renewable energies in focus

In recent years, however, the company has placed an increased focus on renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Engie operates in more than 70 countries worldwide and has a wide range of activities. This includes electricity generation and distribution, operation of electricity and gas networks, construction and maintenance of energy technology plants, and energy-related services for companies and public institutions.

Energy transition with renewable energy for a more sustainable energy future

The company has set itself the goal of contributing to the energy transition and shaping a more sustainable energy future. Engie is increasingly investing in renewable energies such as wind power, solar energy and biomass and, according to its own statements, is developing innovative solutions for energy efficiency and decentralized energy production.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

