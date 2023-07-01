Home » Greentech Events: 2nd Green Culture Conference Audiovisual media in motion
What? 2nd Green Culture Conference
When? July 1 and 2, 2023
Where: America House Munich

Only together can we master the enormous ecological challenges. Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth has therefore put environmental and climate protection in culture and the media on her political agenda.

In the climate crisis, culture is not only in demand for energy savings, but also as a mediator, initiator and driver of innovation. The Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media (BKM) is therefore organizing a series of “Green Culture” conferences in 2023, which will bring together key players from culture, politics and administration, science and civil society to discuss and develop ideas and solutions.

Three nationwide Green Culture Conferences

Immediately following the 40th Munich Film Festival 2023, the second of three nationwide conferences will take a look at audiovisual media. In various workshops, topics such as data collection, ecological standards and work processes through to forms of evaluation are dealt with.

At all Green Culture conferences, a change of perspective on other sectors and the development of standards are sought. This is linked to the question of what expectations are placed on the federal government’s planned Green Culture contact point.

Supported by the Munich Film Festival, the event wants to discuss ideas, best practice examples and challenges with participants. Let’s start a conversation!

