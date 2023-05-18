Greentech Events: Climate Innovation Forum 2023 London 28.7.23

The Climate Innovation Forum is in its fifth year as the flagship event of London Climate Action Week. Taking place on Wednesday 28 June at the Guildhall – in the heart of London’s financial district – the event will bring together 700 senior decision makers from the public and private sectors to accelerate our transition to net zero.

Organized by Climate Action, the event brings together policymakers, investors, climate technology solution providers, business leaders and innovation catalysts to achieve our net-zero goals at regional, national and global levels, while exploring the role of innovation in creating net-zero Maximize zero growth opportunities.

Climate protection innovations and sustainable development

The Climate Innovation Forum is an event focused on promoting innovation in the field of climate change mitigation and sustainable development. It provides a platform for the exchange of ideas, knowledge and best practices between representatives from different sectors such as government, business, academia, civil society and the financial sector.

The event offers space for discussions, presentations and workshops to raise awareness of the importance of innovations in climate protection and to promote cooperation between the various stakeholders. The aim is to develop concrete solutions and create partnerships to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon and sustainable future.

Climate Innovation Forum – London Climate Action Week

The Climate Innovation Forum provides a platform for the exchange of ideas, knowledge and best practices between representatives from different sectors such as governments, business, academia, civil society and the financial sector.

The CIF aims to showcase innovative solutions and technologies that can address the challenges of climate change. This can include, for example, promoting renewable energy, developing low-emission transportation, creating sustainable urban infrastructure, or improving agriculture and water resource management.

Improvement of agriculture and water resource management

The event offers space for discussions, presentations and workshops to raise awareness of the importance of innovations in climate protection and to promote cooperation between the various stakeholders. The aim is to develop concrete solutions and create partnerships to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon and sustainable future.