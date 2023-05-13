Home » Greentech Events: Eurobike 21.-25.6 Frankfurt
Technology

Greentech Events: Eurobike 21.-25.6 Frankfurt

by admin
Greentech Events: Eurobike 21.-25.6 Frankfurt
Bicycle trends at the Eurobike trade fair – photo: manufacturer Riese and Müller via PD-F / Greentech LIVE

No question, cycling is the mega trend of the year. Whether with conventional bicycles or high-end green-tech e-bikes: fortunately, more and more people are discovering bicycles as a sustainable alternative to private transport by car.

The development of modern pedelecs has meanwhile made it possible to reach even far-reaching goals without great effort. In order for the transition to be successful for everyone, however, the safety of users must be improved, cyclists encounter certain dangers in traffic – warns the TÜV and appeals to the common sense of pedelec and bicycle fans to pay attention to personal protective equipment and to tested products with certifications to respect.

The TÜV provides safety-conscious end customers with decision-making aids when making a purchase – at the upcoming Eurobike trade fair from June 21 to 25, 2023 in Frankfurt at booth L10 in hall 8.

Eurobike fair: Meeting point for sustainability and cool bike culture

The Eurobike trade fair is one of the world‘s largest and most important trade fairs for bicycles and bicycle accessories. Held annually in Friedrichshafen, Germany, it attracts professionals, retailers, manufacturers, media and cycling enthusiasts from around the world. The Eurobike show was first launched in 1991 and has since grown into a leading platform for the bicycle industry.

Numerous companies present their latest bicycle models, technologies and innovations here. The fair covers various areas such as mountain bikes, road bikes, electric bikes, bicycle components, accessories and services.

See also  Theresa Imre takes the plunge into offline retail

You may also like

Garage charging network startup launches new offer with...

Several addons are currently being given away!

Cracked: The Total Formula of the Universe

Apple iPad Air (2022) in the test: For...

The AI ​​innovations from Google’s developer conference

Amazon is serious: Popular free service is being...

Good mood in the eternally young Mazda MX-5

40 volunteers and a start-up teach GPT-4 proper...

Google CEO Sundar Pichai talks about the future...

agreement with SIAE, Italian music is back on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy