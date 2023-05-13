Greentech Events: Eurobike 21.-25.6 Frankfurt

Bicycle trends at the Eurobike trade fair – photo: manufacturer Riese and Müller via PD-F / Greentech LIVE

No question, cycling is the mega trend of the year. Whether with conventional bicycles or high-end green-tech e-bikes: fortunately, more and more people are discovering bicycles as a sustainable alternative to private transport by car.

The development of modern pedelecs has meanwhile made it possible to reach even far-reaching goals without great effort. In order for the transition to be successful for everyone, however, the safety of users must be improved, cyclists encounter certain dangers in traffic – warns the TÜV and appeals to the common sense of pedelec and bicycle fans to pay attention to personal protective equipment and to tested products with certifications to respect.

The TÜV provides safety-conscious end customers with decision-making aids when making a purchase – at the upcoming Eurobike trade fair from June 21 to 25, 2023 in Frankfurt at booth L10 in hall 8.

Eurobike fair: Meeting point for sustainability and cool bike culture

The Eurobike trade fair is one of the world‘s largest and most important trade fairs for bicycles and bicycle accessories. Held annually in Friedrichshafen, Germany, it attracts professionals, retailers, manufacturers, media and cycling enthusiasts from around the world. The Eurobike show was first launched in 1991 and has since grown into a leading platform for the bicycle industry.

Numerous companies present their latest bicycle models, technologies and innovations here. The fair covers various areas such as mountain bikes, road bikes, electric bikes, bicycle components, accessories and services.