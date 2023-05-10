Greentech Events: The Green 100 Green Founders Fair

Greentech Messe The Green 100 Conference in Vienna

It was nicer dicer yesterday in Vienna at the first edition of the The Green 100 – Green Founders Fair

On May 9, 2023, the green financing fair “The Green 100‘ in the studio building of the Academy of Fine Arts.

Green transition must be financed

Climate-effective companies, start-ups and projects as well as sustainable investors were able to get in touch with each other and exchange information about potential financing.

There was also an exciting supporting program with numerous expert talks on the subject of green finance.

For Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler the first edition of the green financing fair was “a complete success, because the financial sector is a central lever for climate protection. It is important to direct investments towards a sustainable and carbon-neutral future.

All eyes on Greentech

Focus on green tech and green finance

Private and institutional investors in Austria are increasingly interested in green investments. At the same time, there are many good ideas in the country waiting to be successfully implemented. We saw that clearly at the trade fair. She gave an overview of the options and how they work.”

Climate and Energy Fund Managing Director Bernd Little was also enthusiastic: “Our expectations were definitely exceeded. Large sums of money are required to achieve the rapid and consistent conversion of the energy system and to design a climate-friendly transport system.

The financing fair took place for the first time this year and, in addition to the industry audience, also brought numerous people interested in finance to the studio building. This is a clear signal that climate-friendly criteria are becoming increasingly important for investments.”

After both had opened the fair, the environmental economist Birgit Bednar-Friedl (Uni Graz), the CliMates Austria board member Katja Hummer and the social entrepreneur and investor Martin Rohla (Goodshares) discussed the topic “Capital is looking for a project or how we finance the green change “.