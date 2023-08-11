Greentech Food: Manuel Neuer gründet FoodTech Startup Health Yeah

Soccer player Manuel Neuer is one of the founders with the Greentech Foodtech Health-Yeah-AG

Goalie goes Greentech goes Foodtech: Football goalkeeper celebrity Manuel Neuer founded the foodtech startup Health Yeah AG in Dorsten (NRW) together with Anton Reich, Jan Driessen and Felix Hellenberg.

Neuer had the original idea a few years ago. Since a longer injury break before the 2018 World Cup, the goalkeeper has been dealing intensively with his diet. At that time it was found that some foods would have a negative effect on his recovery and performance. Since then he has avoided lactose and added sugar, eats gluten-free and hardly eats meat – at least that’s what OMR reports.

The national goalkeeper Neuer acts as chairman of the supervisory board. The new company wants to focus in particular on bars that are healthy, certified organic, vegan, gluten-free and lactose-free.

Health-Yeah-AG founding team with Manuel Neuer. Photo Health-Yeah-AG PR

Greentech Foodtech is buzzing

In a few weeks, the first products should be available in the company’s own online shop and in retail outlets. The first round of financing is also imminent.

According to media reports, the green tech startup is about to start its first round of financing. The first products are scheduled to hit the market in autumn 2023. The sale will initially take place via the online shop healthyeah.de and in selected retail stores.

The first tastings are to be held at EDEKA from September.

There is no further information yet – the website is available at www.healtyeah.de but is still under construction.

