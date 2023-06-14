Greentech for prison: Prisons should get more solar energy

Prisons with solar systems – Photovoltaic systems for the prison: Prisons also face various challenges in terms of energy supply and sustainability.

The state of North Rhine-Westphalia is also going on the solar offensive in its prisons: so far, five out of 36 correctional facilities have been equipped with photovoltaic systems. There should be more soon. The high security standards in the prison must be observed.

These challenges require a holistic approach to prison energy supply, taking into account efficiency measures, renewable energy, modern technologies and security aspects. A more sustainable and efficient energy supply can not only save prisons costs, but also reduce their ecological footprint.

Solar offensive in prison

Solar systems have been installed in five prisons in North Rhine-Westphalia since 2021. Others are to follow, according to the state-owned construction and real estate company (BLB): “The continued expansion of photovoltaics will once again significantly increase the overall output and thus the supply of the correctional facilities in North Rhine-Westphalia with self-generated solar power,” said a spokesman on request.

Numerous buildings in the country are currently being examined to see whether, for example, a solar system can be installed on the roof. Important for prisons: You have to observe the “special security requirements”, according to the BLB. That means: A system must not encourage an escape attempt.

So far there are solar systems in the prisons of Moers-Kapellen, Siegburg (two systems), Willich (open prison), Geldern and Rheinbach. Together, the systems produce up to 500,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year. This corresponds to the consumption of around 120 four-person households per year.

Many challenges for prisons in energy supply

Prisons face various energy supply challenges. On the one hand regarding cost efficiency: Prisons are often large facilities with high energy requirements. The challenge is to maintain a cost-effective power supply to minimize prison operating expenses.

In addition, there is a stronger focus on sustainability: In times of increasing environmental awareness and climate change, sustainability is an important factor. Prisons face the challenge of greening their energy supply and increasing the use of renewable energy to reduce their carbon emissions.

Prison JVA Uelzen with solar park – Energy autonomy through solar energy

An interesting one started at the beginning of the year Pilot project – a solar park was inaugurated next to the prison in Uelzen. The special feature: it belongs to the local correctional facility and supplies 2,400 households with energy.

The JVA Uelzen is probably the first prison in Lower Saxony that can be completely self-sufficient with solar power. The state and the operator, the municipal utility company, also want to generate ten percent of the total electricity requirement of the city of Uelzen in an environmentally friendly way in the future. Not only the prison, but also 2,400 households in the Hanseatic city will be supplied by this photovoltaic system in the future, as announced by the Lower Saxony Ministry of Finance.

Green technology in prison: Security aspects in prison have the highest priority

Of course, security in a prison should not be forgotten – it has the highest priority. The challenge is to ensure a reliable power supply that ensures the operation of security-related systems such as surveillance cameras, alarm systems and access controls. Power outages can cause serious safety issues.

Other aspects related to energy management: Monitoring and managing the energy consumption in a prison is another challenge. It requires effective energy monitoring to analyze consumption, identify potential energy savings and implement energy efficiency measures.

In addition, grid independence: prisons must be able to maintain energy requirements even during power outages or other disruptions to the power supply. The challenge is to implement alternative energy sources or energy storage solutions to achieve a certain independence from the public electricity grid.

In addition to NRW, prisons in Berlin also rely on green technologies for energy supply.