Greentech for the garden: Efficient and safe

Spring is here and with it the gardening season. So it’s time to fertilize and cut the lawn, clean the gutter and water the plants! With smart gardening tools such as lawnmower robots, automatic irrigation systems and gutter robots, hobby gardeners can manage their garden with almost no physical effort. Already 10 percent of all garden owners use smart garden tools in the household.

This was the result of a representative Forsa survey commissioned by the TÜV Association among 1,002 people aged 16 and over. However, like all networked devices, the high-tech helpers harbor certain risks. “Smart gardening tools are also usually connected to the Internet via the in-house WLAN network and can become a gateway for cybercriminals,” says Marc Fliehe, Head of Digital and Cybersecurity at the TÜV Association. At the start of the season, the expert explains how smart users can protect themselves from attacks.

Particularly popular: robotic lawn mowers and intelligent watering systems

According to a TÜV survey, the most popular smart garden tool is the robot lawn mower. Already 6 percent of garden owners have their lawn mowed autonomously. Smart irrigation systems for the garden are also very popular. After all, 4 percent of garden owners use them and save water and energy with the help of artificial intelligence and sensors. Robotic lawnmowers and automatic watering systems can be integrated into the home network and coordinated with each other. “The use of a so-called ‘bridge’ is often advantageous or even necessary in order to network the devices with one another and to connect them to the Internet,” says Fliehe. “But bridges are also a popular target for cybercriminals because they connect to the home network and have access to all devices at the same time.” To ensure that nobody gains unauthorized access, it is important to protect the bridge as well as possible.

What smart garden users should consider

First and foremost is a strong password with at least 8 characters, upper and lower case and special characters. To ensure the highest possible level of protection, a second, separate network can be set up via the Internet router, which is not connected to other devices such as computers. Users of smart devices should also pay attention to the correct encryption: the latest encryption standard WPA3 is recommended for WLAN routers.

In addition, regular software updates, both of the smart devices and the router, ensure more security. They close known security gaps and constantly improve the compatibility of the devices. These aspects are particularly important for sensitive gateways such as the bridge.

If the gardening tools are controlled via an app on a smartphone, data protection must be taken into account. The access rights of the app should be checked carefully. In order to protect personal data, users should also read the manufacturer’s data protection declaration and only release the rights that are actually necessary for the functionality of a device.

Independent test marks, such as the TÜV test mark CyberSecurity Certified (CSC), show whether smart home devices are protected as well as possible against cyber attacks. Such test certificates issued by independent testing bodies provide orientation when purchasing.