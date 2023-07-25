Greentech Fraunhofer: Zinc battery is twice as efficient and produces hydrogen

Greentech Fraunhofer zinc battery double efficiency hydrogen ZN2H2

The energy transition poses major challenges for Germany, especially when it comes to storing green energy. While renewable sources such as wind and solar energy are becoming increasingly economical, there has been a lack of cost-effective and efficient storage technologies that could supply the entire country with green energy over a longer period of time.

Wind and solar power Fluctuations in power generation

In addition, the fluctuating nature of wind and solar energy causes fluctuations in power generation, so-called dark periods, which currently have to be compensated for by using conventional power plants. As a result, a double, energy-intensive infrastructure has to be permanently maintained, fossil fuels continue to play an important role and the conversion to renewable energies is made more difficult.

Vision long-lasting battery – explicitly for long-term storage

In the Zn-H2 project, a consortium of research institutions and the companies Zn2H2 GmbH and Steel PRO Maschinenbau GmbH are focusing on innovative solutions for storing green energy. The vision is to build a long-lasting battery that is explicitly suitable for long-term storage: Based on already known solutions in the battery area with zinc anode, the researchers combine this technology with alkaline water electrolysis and develop a new type of storage technology.

Unlike conventional lithium batteries, zinc storage is significantly cheaper, uses readily available raw materials (steel, zinc, potassium hydroxide) and is recyclable. Another highlight: they enable the needs-based production of hydrogen. Ultimately, therefore, electrically chargeable hydrogen storage systems are to be developed that store energy in the form of metallic zinc and provide electricity and hydrogen as needed.

Greenetch Fraunhofer IZM coordinates the project

dr Robert Hahn from Fraunhofer IZM coordinates the project and explains what happens in the battery at the chemical level: “During charging, water in the battery oxidizes to form oxygen, while zinc oxide is reduced to metallic zinc at the same time. When the storage cell is discharged as required, the zinc is converted back into zinc oxide. The water is in turn reduced so that hydrogen is produced and released.

The result is a unique combination of battery and hydrogen production with an overall efficiency of electricity storage of 50%, which doubles the alternative and currently favored power-to-gas technology“. Since the material costs are less than a tenth of a lithium battery, this opens up an economically attractive perspective for storing green energy.

Battery and hydrogen production with overall power storage efficiency of 50%

The researchers have already been able to demonstrate the basic principle of the new system in the laboratory and have used individual cells to investigate the efficiency and stability of the charging cycles. Now the next step is pending: A demonstrator is to be built by the end of the year, the operational management of which will be researched in a test stand.

Finally, eight cells with a capacity of around 12 volts and 50 ampere hours are to be electrically connected.

Eight cells with a capacity of 12 volts and 50 amp-hours

The researchers are demonstrating galvanic deposition as a cost-effective production technique for the large-scale production of the bi-functional catalyst, on which hydrogen and oxygen are produced alternately. Tests are carried out beforehand to examine the reproducibility of the deposition.

The team at Fraunhofer IZM in Berlin is responsible for designing the demonstrator, setting up a test stand and conducting the Reliable

Those:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

