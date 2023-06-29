Greentech: Green light for lobby registers in Hesse

Hessen gets a lobby register. This is intended to give citizens more information about which stakeholders have been involved in decisions and legislative processes.

In the field of renewable energies, green technology and green tech, a lobby register can help to increase transparency and openness in political decisions in these areas. As the transition to renewable energy and green technology is an important political agenda, there is often a multitude of interest groups who represent their positions and try to influence political decisions in their favour.

The state parliament in Wiesbaden today passed a corresponding law with the votes of the government factions of the CDU and Greens together with the opposition FDP. Anyone who represents their interests in the state parliament, state government or members of parliament must indicate this in the future with an entry in the register.

The parliamentary secretary of the Greens parliamentary group, Jürgen Frömmrich, explained that representation of interests is not in itself reprehensible. Politicians often fall back on the knowledge of experts or invite representatives of associations to talks – “the only important thing is the appropriate transparency”.

Left-wing opposition politician Ulrich Wilken spoke of an unsuitable regulation because of “many exceptions”: “The law creates a very incomplete business directory – nothing more.” There is obviously no will to put an end to “backroom politics”. Angelika Löber from the opposition SPD criticized that an inadequate “heartless” draft law would be “pushed through” shortly before the state elections on October 8th.

Karl Hermann Bolldorf from the AfD opposition also spoke of a “mere address directory”. The register should not only apply to lobbyists or external consultants, but also to “ministries and authorities down to the level of consultants”.

The Bundestag in Berlin had already introduced a lobby register.

Lobby in the field of renewable energy, green technology and green tech

A lobby register makes it possible to identify these interest groups and disclose their activities, which helps decision-makers and the public to better understand the influence of these interest groups.

The transparency that a lobby register creates increases the possibility of uncovering potential conflicts of interest and critically questioning the political decision-making process. It allows a better assessment of the different viewpoints and can help ensure that policy decisions in the field of renewable energy and green technology are based on a broader base of information and opinion.

However, it is important to note that a lobby register alone is not sufficient to ensure full transparency and fair decision-making. It should be part of a broader framework of actions aimed at promoting integrity, ethics and accountability in politics.

