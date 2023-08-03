Home » Greentech: Habeck wants solar parks with additional benefits for biodiversity
Greentech: Habeck wants solar parks with additional benefits for biodiversity

Greentech: Habeck wants solar parks with additional benefits for biodiversity

Solar Energy x Biodiversity

It takes pressure off the land, farmers get money and the environment benefits.

In Klein Rheide, solar modules with an output of 23 megawatts are located on a former corn field and gravel quarrying area of ​​27 hectares. In contrast to conventional open-space systems, the rows of modules are further apart, so that a sunlit strip remains free in which a variety of plant species can settle.

Greentech solar energy expansion is gaining momentum

Rainwater can drip off between the modules and adapted plant species develop in the shade. A variety of insects and birds use the park as a habitat.

Habeck underlined that the expansion of solar energy had gained a lot of momentum. «Each new solar park is a real milestone towards climate neutrality.» The Renewable Energy Sources Act stipulates that from 2026 onwards, one gigawatt of solar systems should be installed on average every month. This corresponds to the installed capacity of 200 wind turbines, each with five megawatts.

