Greentech Hamburg: The Hanseatic city is speeding up solar energy permits

A regional train drives past a solar field of Agri photovoltaics, which is located in a moor area.Axel Heimken/dpa

Hamburg is not famous for its sun, but it certainly shines enough for solar energy. Balcony power plants and systems on the roof are becoming increasingly popular in the city, but until now there has been a problem with registration.

Greentech Hamburg Stromnetz HH Elektroauto PR Photo Jakob Boerner A balcony power plant or a solar system for the roof can be bought quickly, but so far it has been a long time before the necessary applications are approved in Hamburg. The municipal company Stromnetz Hamburg is reacting to the increased demand with a task force and explained that it is now offering much faster processing and thus commissioning of such systems via the so-called house connection portal. This applies to systems on the roof with an output of less than 30 kilowatt peak as well as to balcony power plants with simplified he registration, announced Stromnetz Hamburg on Monday.

The expansion of the house connection portal has been available since the beginning of July, and the house connection portal plus was implemented for installation companies.

Environment Senator Jens Kerstan (Greens) was satisfied. «The task force of the municipal company Stromnetz shows that we are speeding up the expansion of photovoltaics. The applications are piling up, the processing must be guaranteed quickly.” The power grid has now taken care of that.

Greentech Hamburg: Above all, a lot of wind energy in Hamburg

The energy supply of a large city like Hamburg is usually made up of different sources in order to cover the demand for electricity, heat and other forms of energy. Here are some of the main components of the energy supply in Hamburg:

Electricity generation: Hamburg has various power plants that generate electricity. These power plants can be based on a variety of energy sources, including fossil fuels (such as coal and gas), renewable energy (such as wind and solar power), and possibly nuclear power. In recent years, the share of renewable energies in the electricity mix has increased in many German cities, including Hamburg. Wind energy: Hamburg is an important location for wind energy generation in Germany. The city is not only home to offshore wind farms in the North Sea, but also companies involved in the development and operation of wind turbines. District heating: A significant part of the heat supply in Hamburg is covered by district heating. Excess heat from various sources (e.g. industrial processes, waste incineration) is used to heat homes and buildings.

Many Renewable Energy Projects

Households and businesses: Households and businesses in Hamburg are supplied with energy via the public power grid. Consumers can choose their electricity supplier and often have the option of purchasing green electricity from renewable sources. Renewable energy projects: Hamburg actively promotes the expansion of renewable energy projects, both in the area of ​​electricity generation and heat supply. These include solar panels on roofs, biomass plants and other projects for sustainable energy production.

Solar energy on Hamburg’s roofs: “Key to success”

The potential for photovoltaics to generate electricity is considerable in a big city like Hamburg, said Kerstan. Roofs would take up about ten percent of Hamburg’s land area. “One key to success lies in the expansion of renewable energies on Hamburg’s roofs with solar energy.” Andreas Cerbe, Managing Director of Stromnetz Hamburg GmbH, said that the new online process would enable the company to better cope with the increased volume of applications. “As a rule, our customers receive feedback from us as the network operator within a few days.”