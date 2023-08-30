Greentech Handy: Fairphone 5 smartphone comes with triple 50 MP camera

Folks, it’s IFA time … Fairphone is presenting its new social business Fairphone today: The Fairphone 5 is the company’s fairest and most technologically sophisticated smartphone to date, packed with future-proof specifications.

Under the motto “Developed for you. Produced fairly” the Fairphone 5 is aimed at people who value aesthetic and high-quality design as well as fair production.

Compared to previous generations, the Fairphone 5 thinner, lighter, more weather resistant and more durable. With at least five operating system upgrades starting with Android 13, Fairphone enables smooth and secure operation to 2031 and beyond. The use of the Qualcomm® QCM6490 System-on-Chip (SoC) chipset offers first-class specifications with 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support, improved camera properties as well as on-device AI and computing power designed for powerful performance.

Die high-quality triple 50 MP camera also ensures outstanding photos in all lighting conditions. With eight years of software support, a five-year guarantee and an unprecedented proportion of integrated fair and recycled materials, the company underpins its pioneering position on the way to a more sustainable electronics industry and for a more responsible treatment of people and planet.

The Fairphone 5 will be available in three color variants and will be available from the 30. August 2023 can be pre-ordered via the Fairphone website and selected partners at an RRP of €699. The device will be available from over 20 major mobile operators in Europe and will be available in stores from September 14th.

Greentech Smartphone – Fair Tech Specs

Thinner and lighter than previous generations, the Fairphone 5 has an improved IP rating from IP54 to IP55 compared to the Fairphone 4. This makes the smartphone more weatherproof and durable. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage expandable up to 2TB, as well as Android 13 with no unnecessary software. The device has a high-quality triple 50 MP camera with improved fine tuning and the latest imaging algorithms for outstanding photos in all lighting conditions.

Sony image sensor, OLED display

First-class Sony image sensors, which, in conjunction with high-speed lenses and new image processing, collect even more light, enable effortless professional-level photography – even in difficult lighting conditions. This allows the world to be captured in glorious detail.

The Fairphone 5’s OLED screen, which is supported by the PixelWorks i6 AI-controlled image enhancement, offers particularly good image quality, better contrast, a wider color spectrum and guarantees higher brightness and a pleasant, eye-friendly user experience thanks to its 90 Hz refresh rate.

“Eco Charge Mode” improves the longevity of the battery

Motion performance, which enables a higher frame rate, enables smoother animations and scrolling. The 4200 mAh battery can not only be replaced, but also offers reliable energy throughout the day thanks to the fast charging process. The Eco Charge mode also improves the longevity of the battery, which can be charged to full capacity at least 1000 times.

