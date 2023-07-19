Home » Greentech heat pump survey: Öko-Institut asks for participation
Greentech heat pump survey: Öko-Institut asks for participation

There is no question that the heat pump is one of the central technologies for achieving climate protection goals in the building sector. The dear colleagues from the Öko-Institut would like to ask you to take part in a study on this.

Because private individuals currently have many questions and some reservations that could stand in the way of purchasing a heat pump. The aim of the survey in the research project is what level of knowledge consumers have, what sources of information they use and where additional information is needed

“Simplification of the requirement values ​​in the energy saving law for buildings”. The survey is aimed at both owners and tenants and is carried out on behalf of the Federal Environment Agency. We appreciate your support in distributing the survey.

Link to consumer survey on heat pumps in existing buildings on the website of the Federal Environment Agency

Further information on the survey in the research project “Simplification of the requirement values ​​in energy saving law for buildings”

Benjamin Köhler from the Department of Energy & Climate Protection at the Öko-Institut is available to you as your contact for this topic.

Contact details: [email protected], phone: +49 761 45295-295.

