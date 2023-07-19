Greentech heating: Stiebel-Eltron builds heat pumps in Lower Saxony – factory in Gifhorn

Greentech heat pumps from the manufacturer Stiebel Eltron: heating meets sustainability The heat pump boom not only inspires the whole nation – but also the state of Lower Saxony. But first things first: A heating system with a heat pump is a heating system that uses heat from the environment or the ambient air and brings it to a higher temperature level for heating buildings. A heat pump works on the principle of the refrigerant cycle and uses the physical effect that a refrigerant vaporizes at low temperature and absorbs heat in the process.

Ex-Continental factory to build heat pump parts for the energy transition

One of the leading providers of this technology is the manufacturer Stiebel Eltron from Holzminden in southern Lower Saxony. As was announced today, Stiebel-Eltron intends to manufacture parts for heat pumps at the Continental location in Gifhorn, which is about to be closed.

It is planned to produce stainless steel storage tanks for heat pumps in the previous Bremsen factory. “Against the background of the strong growth of our company, driven above all by the demand for environmentally friendly heat pump heating systems, we are massively expanding our production capacities,” said Stiebel Eltron boss Kai Schiefelbein. “We would therefore be very happy if we could find a solution to enable the production of storage tanks for heat pump internal parts in the future at the Gifhorn site with competent employees.”

The goal is for the heat pump manufacturer to take over “as many” as possible of the 900 employees at the site, in addition to production and logistics areas, according to Conti.

At the beginning of July, the supplier announced that it intended to give up the brake plant in Gifhorn by the end of 2027. Since then, external companies have been sought that could settle at the site. With Stiebel Eltron, the first has now been found.

We are in discussion with others.

Discussions with Stiebel Eltron “an important step”

“The talks with Stiebel Eltron are an important step,” said Conti HR director Ariane Reinhart. She is very pleased that the employees in Gifhorn can already be shown the first possible perspectives.

The basic way in which a heat pump works is that it extracts thermal energy from a lower-temperature source (e.g. ground, groundwater, ambient air), brings it to a higher temperature level via the compression process in the heat pump and then uses it to heat space or water.

The advantages of heat pumps are, in particular, that they use environmental heat, which is usually available free of charge or at a low price. Compared to conventional heating systems, a heat pump can work more efficiently and thus lead to savings in heating costs.

In addition, a heat pump is environmentally friendly because it does not cause any direct CO2 emissions during operation. Depending on the type of heat source, there are different types of heat pumps, such as ground source heat pumps, air source heat pumps or water source heat pumps.

